Tribal leader’s son killed in blast near residence

Ali Jan Mangi Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:04am
DERA MURAD JAMALI: A tribal leader’s son was killed and another injured in an explosion near their residence in Dera Bugti district, police said Thursday.

The blast, which was caused by explosive material, occurred near the Gordon home of the tribal figure, authorities reported. One son died at the scene, while another sustained injuries.

Local authorities responded swiftly, transporting the injured son to a hospital and releasing the deceased to the family after completing necessary procedures. The local administration is conducting further investigations.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

