Man arrested for kidnap bid on a child

LAHORE: Police have arrested a man suspected of attempting to kidnap a three-year-old child for ransom in order to get money for drugs.
According to a police spokesperson, Kot Lakhpat police received a call on 15 about the attempted kidnapping of a child.
Police said that three-year-old child, identified as Usman, was standing near the door of his house when the suspect, Ali, a resident of Chungi Amar Sadhu, attempted to abduct him.
Acting swiftly, police recovered the child safely and arrested the suspect from Asif Town.
Initial investigations revealed that the suspect was a drug addict and tried to kidnap the child in order to obtain money for his drug addiction through ransom.
A case has been registered against the suspect.
