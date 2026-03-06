Man arrested for kidnap bid on a child

LAHORE: Police have arrested a man suspected of attempting to kidnap a three-year-old child for ransom in order to get money for drugs.

According to a police spokesperson, Kot Lakhpat police received a call on 15 about the attempted kidnapping of a child.

Police said that three-year-old child, identified as Usman, was standing near the door of his house when the suspect, Ali, a resident of Chungi Amar Sadhu, attempted to abduct him.

Acting swiftly, police recovered the child safely and arrested the suspect from Asif Town.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect was a drug addict and tried to kidnap the child in order to obtain money for his drug addiction through ransom.

A case has been registered against the suspect.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026