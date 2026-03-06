E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Men posing as PFA team vandalise hotel; 20 booked

Our Correspondent Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
NAROWAL: Sialkot police have registered a case against 20 suspects for allegedly attacking employees and vandalising a restaurant after posing as officials of the Punjab Food Authority.

According to the police, Ali Hussain, a resident of City Housing and owner of Nosh Cafe, filed a complaint stating that three men entered his restaurant two days ago and introduced themselves as officials of the Punjab Food Authority.

He alleged that the suspects - Muhammad Anas, Zayan Umar and Hamza - went into the kitchen and started smoking. When the restaurant staff asked them to leave the kitchen and refrain from smoking, the men allegedly abused the employees and left.

The complainant said the three suspects later returned with accomplices and attacked the restaurant. According to him, the attackers were armed with automatic weapons and iron rods. They allegedly assaulted employees Imran, Mashal and Wasi Fawad, using slaps, punches and iron rods.

The suspects fled after local residents intervened, leaving the employees injured. The attackers also allegedly smashed the restaurant’s doors and windows. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer Dost Muhammad ordered the arrest of those involved. Sialkot police registered a first information report (FIR) at Motra police station against the three main suspects and several others, including Daniyal Nadeem, Zain Ali, Muhammad Sameer, Dayan Ali, Anas Amir, Amir Javed and Abdul Rehman, along with 10 unidentified persons.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 337-A, 337-F, 337-L, 440, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police spokesperson Adeel Afzal Butt said teams were conducting raids to arrest the suspects. However, he added that the nominated suspects had obtained pre-arrest bail from a local court.

He said the investigation would determine whether the suspects were actually employees of the Punjab Food Authority.

DPO Dost Muhammad said no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands and strict action would be taken against those involved in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

