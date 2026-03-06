New municipal committees after abolishing district council

SAHIWAL: The Department of Local Government and Community Development Punjab has established new municipal committees (MCs) in Harappa, Kameer, Noor Shah, and Kassowal after abolishing the district council.

The boundaries of Municipal Corporation Sahiwal and Municipal Committee Chichawatni have been expanded. While the District Council Sahiwal has been abolished and Sahiwal and Chichawatni will now have tehsil councils. According to Local Government Director Shahid Farooq Waraich, the expansion of city limits is aimed at providing better civic facilities to the people.

CORRUPTION: The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested a revenue department officer’s reader for taking bribe for doing hereditary distribution of land.

The ACE team, led by Inspector Sohaib Qaiser, arrested Sarfraz Bhatti, the reader of Revenue Officer Rana Muhammad Hayat, for taking a bribe. The arrest was made during a raid conducted with Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Khalid.

Abdul Basit, a landowner from Chak 186/11-L, had contacted Revenue Officer Rana Muhammad Hayat for land division. The officer asked him to contact his reader, Sarfraz Bhatti, who demanded a bribe of Rs30,000. Despite payment of the amount, the task was still not done as the officer demanded an additional Rs20,000.

Abdul Basit reported the matter to the ACE team, which led to the arrest of Sarfraz Bhatti while taking the bribe. The team recovered the marked notes and registered a case against Revenue Officer Rana Muhammad Hayat and Sarfraz Bhatti. The latter has been taken into custody while the former is still at large.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026