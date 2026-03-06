Juvenile gets 14-year jail for rape bid on minor girl

BAHAWALPUR: Vehari Additional District and Sessions Judge Traiq Mahmood Shad, in a juvenile trial, awarded 14 years’ sentence along with fine to a 14-year-old boy in an attempted rape case of a four-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Zohaib (14) allegedly allured the girl child and attempted to rape her at Chak 533/ EB in 2025 in the limits of Machiwal Police Station in district Vehari.

Police, on the complaint of the victim’s grandmother, had registered a case.

The judge conducted a trial and awarded the sentence, including a fine of Rs1m.

ACCIDENT: Three persons, including a woman with her minor granddaughter, were killed in separate traffic accidents in Gailiwal district of Lodhran.

According to Rescue 1122, in Lodhran’s Gailiwal area, two-year-old Areaba went to the road outside her home while playing. Her grandmother, Gullan Mai, rushed to bring her back and save her from traffic. Meanwhile, a speeding tractor-trolly ran over and killed both the child and her granny. The deceased’s family refused to take police action against the tractor driver.

In Tibba Sultanpur area of Vehari, a vet, Dr Tajammal Khan Sindhar, a resident of Chak 331/EB, was riding a bike along with his friend when he was hit by an unidentified car rider on Qutabpur Road.

Dr Tajammal died at the spot while his pillion suffered injuries. The car driver fled from the scene.

Tibba Sultanpur police reached the scene, handed over the body to his family and registered a case against the unidentified car driver.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026