Two landlords booked for murder of domestic help

SARGODHA: Police have registered a murder case after the body of a young worker, who was allegedly tortured to death by his employers (brothers) in the suburbs of Sialkot, was handed over to his family following legal formalities.

According to sources, the deceased, Marqus Masih (20) belong to Chak 50 NB. He worked for landlords of Chak 36, identified as Muhammad Mohsin and Muhammad Basharat.

Relatives alleged that the landlords tortured Marqus Masih to death and later hanged his body from a girder to portray the incident as a suicide.

On Wednesday, family members and local residents staged a protest by placing the body on the road, alleging that the young man had been brutally killed. They claimed there were visible signs of torture on the body.

Police officials held negotiations with the protesters and managed to clear the road. After completing the necessary legal formalities, the body was handed over to the heirs.

A case has been registered at Kirana Police Station under Section 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Dilshad Masih. Police said an investigation into the incident was under way.

WOMEN POLICE SQUAD: In order to ensure prompt action against eveteasers, a mobile squad of women police officers has been deployed in the city. The squad patrols famous markets on motorcycles where women frequently visit for shopping.

Members of the public and social circles have appreciated the initiative, describing the mobile women police squads as being on the pattern of the Dolphin police to enhance safety and provide quick response in crowded areas.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026