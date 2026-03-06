Youth killed, friend injured in knife attack at billiard club

GUJRAT: A youth was killed and his friend got seriously injured in a knife attack by a group of youngsters after an altercation at a billiard club in Kashmir Pura locality of Jalalpur Jattan city police precincts.

Reports said Nameer Warraich of Kulachor along with his friends had an altercation with Raja Hassan Iqbal at a billiard club.

However, when Hassan Iqbal along with his friend Naqash came out of the club, Nameer and Sameer Matloob along with their seven unidentified accomplices attacked them with the sharp-edged knife.

As a result of multiple knife attacks, Hassan and Naqash sustained critical wounds on the body including their heads whereas the attackers fled the scene.

Both the injured were shifted to Jalalpur Jattan civil hospital whereas Hassan later succumbed to the wounds while the other injured youth was shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH).

Police have registered a case against the two nominated and seven unidentified suspects on the report of Raja Rabaaz Iqbal, the brother of deceased youth, and started investigation.

DOUBLE MURDER: The Mungowal police have registered the case of double murder in which a man, Mehmood Ahmed, and his son Aftab were gunned down at their home in Langay village on Wednesday.

A case has been lodged under sections 302, 452 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code against suspect Wajid Ali Shah of Mand village near Kunjah and his two unidentified accomplices on the report of Basharat Ahmed, a close kin of the deceased.

No arrest could be made so far as police have constituted the raiding teams to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026