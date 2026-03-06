Two injured suspects held after ‘encounters’

OKARA: Police claimed to have arrested two suspects in injured condition after as many separate “encounters” with criminals, while their two accomplices manged to flee, taking advantage of the darkness.

In the first incident, as per the FIR, City B division police patrolling team positioned near Octroi post No 7 was informed about an incident on Wednesday night in which a man, Zafar Iqbal, was deprived of cash and motorcycle by three robbers.

The police team chased and intercepted the three suspects riding a motorcycle near Nursery Mor on Iqbal Road.

The suspects opened fire which was returned by the police.

After a crossfire between the police and the suspects, one of them was found lying injured along the road. The police also found a weapon, Rs16,000 snatched cash, and Zafar’s CNIC and motorcycle on the spot.

The police, quoting the injured suspect, identified as Zain Ali, a resident of Nai Abadi in Okara city, said that one of the fleeing co-suspects, is Ammar. The injured man was shifted to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

On the report of Inspector/SHO Ghulam Rasool, a case was registered under sections 323, 353, 186 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), along with section 13(2a) 20/65 of the Amendment Police Ordinance 2022.

According to police record, Zain was allegedly involved in 15 cases of heinous crimes registered with City B and City A divisions police stations.

In another incident, on Tuesday night, a Dipalpur Saddar Police team headed by SHO/Inspector Akhtar Khan was taking a theft case suspect, Akram, to Katcha Pacca village for recovery of stolen items, when his three motorcyclists opened fire on them near Kanda Chowk on Lalupur-Haveli road.

The police retaliated, but during the crossfire, Akram manged to flee from their custody.

The police chased the suspects who shot Constable Shabbir. However, the constable remained unhurt as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket.

Following the crossfire, the police found the fleeing suspect, Akram, lying injured, allegedly in the firing by his own accomplices. He was shifted to the THQ hospital.

On the report of the SHO, a case was registered under sections 324, 353, 224, 225 B, 440 and 34 of the PPC against the suspect and his fleeing accomplices.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026