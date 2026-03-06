E-Paper | March 06, 2026

CM says work on motorway in Sindh will begin soon

Waseem Shamsi Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:04am
SINDH Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offers prayer after inaugurating Sachal Sarmast Urs in Khairpur on Thursday.—Dawn
SINDH Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offers prayer after inaugurating Sachal Sarmast Urs in Khairpur on Thursday.—Dawn
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that work on the remaining two sections of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway will begin soon as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has now paid attention to Sindh government’s strong plea in this regard.

He was speaking to media personnel after inaugurating the 205th Urs of revered Sufi Saint Sakhi Abdul Wahab, popularly known as Sachal Sarmast, at Daraza Sharif shrine near Ranipur, in Khairpur district, on Thursday.

The CM was accompanying the shrine’s third custodian (sajjada nasheen) Khawaja Abdul Haq Farooqui while laying a chadar on the grave of Sachal Sarmastto formally kick off the Urs celebrations.

Provincial ministers, including Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Nawab Khan Wassan, MPA Hallar Khan Wassan, Agha Shahbaz Khan Durrani, Khawaja Nazarul Haq Farooqui and others were also present.

Inaugurates 205th Urs of revered Sufi Saint Sachal Sarmast at Daraza Sharif, Khairpur

Later, answering media personnel’s questions, Murad Ali Shah recalled that his government had strongly taken up the issue of incomplete motorway with the PM and relevant federal authorities. He said the federal government was told that while motorways were being built across the country, there was no motorway in Sindh.

Protests were recorded from time to time in this regard, he said, and thanked the prime minister for finally paying attention to the issue.

The CM said that the motorway project was divided in five sections of which work had started on three, while the same on the remaining two would also begin soon.

He said that a few days ago, the Sindh chief secretary wrote a letter to the federal authority informing them about the frequent fatal road accidents that occurred in the previous month.

He shared that he had a meeting with the prime minister, who immediately issued instructions to the National Highways Authority (NHA) chairman in this regard.

Turning to the situation prevailing in the world following US-Israel attack on Iran, the chief minister termed the situation ‘alarming’; and said that conditions had deteriorated due to the war imposed on Iran by Israel, and the situation had become even more grave following the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mentioning the tragic incident in Karachi, he said the US Embassy had not been closed, although its staff had been called back.

In response to a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah shared that a meeting with the ministers of home and planning had already taken place, and discussions regarding the construction of infrastructure in the riverine (katcha) areas were in progress.

He added that the government would provide all possible facilities in the area while a large contingent of police and Rangers was already present there.

In reply to another question, he said that wherever terrorism existed, the Pakistan Peoples Party opposed it. The leader of his party, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, was herself a victim of terrorism, he added.

He stated that the Pakistan Army was carrying out vigorous operations against terrorists.

While visiting the shrine, the CM prayed for the safety and security of the country, nation, region and the Ummah.

Later, the CM visited the residence of Khawaja Abdul Haq Farooqui who presented him with an Ajrak and a special shield.

Sukkur Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Altaf Ahmed Chachar distributed commemorative shields among the chief minister, provincial ministers and other officers while devotees of Sachal Sarmast performed ‘Sachal ka sur’ (the melodies of Sachal).

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe