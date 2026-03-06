New unit set up in AMC for stroke patients

ABBOTTABAD: A modern stroke and acute chest pain unit has been established in the emergency department of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) to provide immediate treatment to patients suffering from stroke and heart attacks.

The newly-established unit consists of six beds. It is equipped with modern patient monitoring systems and other essential medical facilities to ensure rapid and effective emergency care. The initiative is meant to improve management of critical cases. The unit will serve as a major healthcare facility for patients across Hazara division.

On the occasion, the hospital director of AMC, Dr Sajjad Ahmed Afridi, handed over TPA injections to emergency department for prompt treatment of stroke patients. He said that TPA injection was extremely important for stroke patients as it must be administered within a few hours of the onset of stroke symptoms.

He stated that if administered timely, the injection could increase the chances of saving a patient’s life besides reducing the risk of long-term disability. He said that despite the high cost of the injection, making it available for patients in Hazara was equivalent to saving precious lives.

Dr Afridi also appreciated the efforts of pharmacy department that ensured the availability of life-saving medicine, further strengthening modern emergency care services at the hospital.

The associate hospital director, Dr Dawood Iqbal, the nursing director, Mehtab Sikandar, the head of emergency department, Dr Junaid Sarwar, and the head of pharmacy department, Asif Nawaz, were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026