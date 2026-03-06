E-Paper | March 06, 2026

New unit set up in AMC for stroke patients

Our Correspondent Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ABBOTTABAD: A modern stroke and acute chest pain unit has been established in the emergency department of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) to provide immediate treatment to patients suffering from stroke and heart attacks.

The newly-established unit consists of six beds. It is equipped with modern patient monitoring systems and other essential medical facilities to ensure rapid and effective emergency care. The initiative is meant to improve management of critical cases. The unit will serve as a major healthcare facility for patients across Hazara division.

On the occasion, the hospital director of AMC, Dr Sajjad Ahmed Afridi, handed over TPA injections to emergency department for prompt treatment of stroke patients. He said that TPA injection was extremely important for stroke patients as it must be administered within a few hours of the onset of stroke symptoms.

He stated that if administered timely, the injection could increase the chances of saving a patient’s life besides reducing the risk of long-term disability. He said that despite the high cost of the injection, making it available for patients in Hazara was equivalent to saving precious lives.

Dr Afridi also appreciated the efforts of pharmacy department that ensured the availability of life-saving medicine, further strengthening modern emergency care services at the hospital.

The associate hospital director, Dr Dawood Iqbal, the nursing director, Mehtab Sikandar, the head of emergency department, Dr Junaid Sarwar, and the head of pharmacy department, Asif Nawaz, were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe