Court declares appointment of Bannu BISE chairman illegal

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Thursday accepted petition and declared as illegal appointment of the chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Bannu, of a person whose name was not recommended by the concerned search and scrutiny committee.

A bench consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel pronounced a short order, after completion of arguments by the parties, of allowing the petition filed by one of the candidates for the post, Jehangir Khan, an associate professor at the Government College Management Sciences, Mardan.

The petitioner claimed that he was at Serial No 1 among three names in an initial summary moved on recommendation of a search and scrutiny committee for appointment against the post of the Bannu BISE’s chairman.

He, however, added that out of the blue, the name of Sifatullah Khan, who had even not been recommended by the committee, was placed at Serial No 4 in the summary and was appointed as the chairman.

Petitioner states appointment made contrary to recommendation of scrutiny committee

During course of hearing Justice Ijaz Anwar observed that an educational board was an important institution related to examination of students and it was necessary to make appointments therein on merit.

Justice Anwar remarked that the controlling authority was empowered to appoint one of the candidates as chairman from a panel recommended by the search and scrutiny committee, but had no author9ity to include another person of his choice in the summary.

The bench observed that this was a sensitive matter and the government and its departments should be making appointments on merit so as to secure future of children.

The petitioner’s counsel, Javed Ali Ghani, said that the provincial government on April 1, 2024, had invited applications through a proper channel for different posts in all the educational boards in the province including that of BISE Bannu.

He said that a meeting of the search and scrutiny committee was convened on Sept 26, 2024, and subsequently on recommendation of the said committee a summary was forwarded to the chief minister being the competent authority for final selection for the post of the chairman of the board.

Mr Ghani said that on Dec 6, 2024, another summary was moved to the competent authority for approval but certain observations were recorded by the establishment secretary over it on Dec 30.

He said that instead of addressing the said observations, another summary was forwarded on Jan 28, 2025, as per directions of the office of the controlling authority (chief minister).

The counsel argued that in the summary forwarded on recommendation of the search committee, the petitioner was at Serial No 1 whereas Jehandad Khan Marwat and Mohammad Ishaq were at Serial No 2 and 3 respectively.

He, however, claimed that in the fresh summary the name of Sifatullah Khan was also added and he was subsequently approved as chairman by the government on May 13, 2025.

Mr Ghani contended that the same search committee had also recommended names for posts in other educational boards, which were subsequently approved as the chairmen were appointed from among a panel of three names given by the committee for boards in Kohat, Mardan and Swat.

He, however, argued that in the case, ToRs of the search committee had been violated as the name of the respondent (Sifatullah) was nowhere mentioned in the panel of candidates recommended by the committee.

The lawyer said the name of that respondent was included in the summary on the directions of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

He argued that the respondents had violated the mandatory procedure, recommendations and subsequent selection on the subject and had illegally appointed the chairman, which was liable to be reversed.

Mr Ghani added that his client had been discriminated against as being on top of the merit list he had not been appointed whereas in cases of other boards the recommendations of the search committee had been followed.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026