Teenager found murdered

A Correspondent Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Body of a 15-year-old boy, identified as Imran, was recovered near a hill in the Tanai area of Wana Tehsil, plunging the area into grief and mourning.

Police officials said that two days earlier in the evening the minor had gone towards the nearby mountainous area in search of his livestock but did not return until late at night.

Concerned over his disappearance, family members began search for him in the surrounding areas. After an extensive search his body was found near a hill on Thursday.

Police sources stated that the boy had been brutally murdered, allegedly with stones.

The tragic incident left not only the grieving family but the entire community in shock and anger. The brutal killing of an innocent child has raised serious questions about safety of residents in the area.

The real motive behind the incident could not be ascertained. However, the victim’s family has demanded immediate and a transparent investigation so that those responsible for the heinous crime could be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment. Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

