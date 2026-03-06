E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Hattar industries directed to control pollution

Our Correspondent Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
HARIPUR: The inspection committee comprising officials of district administration here on Thursday directed the management of different industrialunits of Hattar Industrial Estate to take practical steps to control the pollution ensuring the production process compatible with the legal requirements under the environmental protection laws.

The committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Human Rights Qamar Zia Malik visited cement, chemical and poultry waste incinerationunits.District Health Officer Haripur Dr. Mohsin Raza Turabi, Additional Director Labour Health Wajid Ali Tanoli, Assistant Director Consumer Protection Mudassir Iqbal, IDO Health, Convener of the Environmental Protection Forum Tariq Mahmood, Technical Member Malik Rafique, local councillors from Hattar village council were among those who were part of the inspection committee.

The deputy commissioner Haripur had constituted the environment committee last month following complaints from the residents of Hattar and surrounding areas about environmental pollution caused by some industries of Hattar industrial estate.

During the visit to a cement manufacturing factory thecommittee reviewed the arrangements made to control dust pollution and asked themanagement of the factory to complete plantations along the route adjacent to the District Council during Ramazan, specifically in Kamilpur and Shah Jahanabad to minimise the impact of air pollution.

About the coal dust management the committee asked the management of the cement industry to construct permanent shelters to control coal dust and ensure round-the-clock water sprinkling and carry out immediate road repairs to prevent coal particles from falling on road and causing air pollution during its transportation.

Thecommittee also issued formal notices to the management of alleged violators of environmental laws in the industrial estate.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

