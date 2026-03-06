CM gives go ahead to Swat Motorway phase II construction

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Thursday decided to start construction work on Swat Motorway’s second phase to promote tourism and to enhance economic activity across Malakand Region and beyond.

The chief minister, while chairing a meeting of parliamentarians from the Malakand Region at the chief minister’s house, also reviewed progress on the Provincial Transmission Line Project Phase II, read an official statement issued from his office.

The meeting held detailed consultations on the ongoing mega development projects in the region, the forthcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2026–27 and proposals for new development initiatives across Malakand Region.

During the meeting several key decisions were taken to accelerate regional development, strengthen infrastructure and improve access to quality services in the education, health and connectivity sectors.

Several uplift projects also approved for Malakand Region

The statement read that the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures to resolve issues hindering progress on the project, adding that the timely completion of the provincial transmission line was essential for enabling the province to fully utilise electricity generated from the provinces hydropower potential.

The chief minister further directed relevant departments to expedite preparatory work for the formal commencement of the Shaheed Arshad Sharif University of Investigative and Modern Journalism.

He also instructed the authorities to accelerate progress on the Livestock University Project and to ensure early completion of the Engineering University Project under the DFC scheme.

The chief minister emphasised that mega projects in Malakand Region nearing completion must be finalised within the stipulated timelines, while work on newly approved development schemes should commence without delay to ensure that the benefits of development reached the public at the earliest.

The meeting also agreed in principle to upgrade hospitals in various districts of Malakand Region as per local needs.

The chief minister underscored that improving public healthcare services remained one of the government’s key priorities.

He announced that designated royalty accounts would be established to ensure that revenues received under royalty arrangements were directly utilized for development in the concerned districts, thereby strengthening local development outcomes.

The meeting further discussed a number of additional infrastructure and education initiatives, including Rustam Ambela Road, Barawal Mastuj Road, Dir Cadet College, Talash Bypass and Chitral Nursing College and agreed in principle to include these projects in the upcoming development programme.

The chief minister directed the participating parliamentarians to identify priority development schemes for their respective constituencies by March 15.

It was also decided that follow up meetings would commence from next week to ensure timely planning, prioritisation and effective implementation of development projects across the region.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026