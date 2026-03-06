E-Paper | March 06, 2026

CM gives go ahead to Swat Motorway phase II construction

Bureau Report Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Thursday decided to start construction work on Swat Motorway’s second phase to promote tourism and to enhance economic activity across Malakand Region and beyond.

The chief minister, while chairing a meeting of parliamentarians from the Malakand Region at the chief minister’s house, also reviewed progress on the Provincial Transmission Line Project Phase II, read an official statement issued from his office.

The meeting held detailed consultations on the ongoing mega development projects in the region, the forthcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2026–27 and proposals for new development initiatives across Malakand Region.

During the meeting several key decisions were taken to accelerate regional development, strengthen infrastructure and improve access to quality services in the education, health and connectivity sectors.

Several uplift projects also approved for Malakand Region

The statement read that the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures to resolve issues hindering progress on the project, adding that the timely completion of the provincial transmission line was essential for enabling the province to fully utilise electricity generated from the provinces hydropower potential.

The chief minister further directed relevant departments to expedite preparatory work for the formal commencement of the Shaheed Arshad Sharif University of Investigative and Modern Journalism.

He also instructed the authorities to accelerate progress on the Livestock University Project and to ensure early completion of the Engineering University Project under the DFC scheme.

The chief minister emphasised that mega projects in Malakand Region nearing completion must be finalised within the stipulated timelines, while work on newly approved development schemes should commence without delay to ensure that the benefits of development reached the public at the earliest.

The meeting also agreed in principle to upgrade hospitals in various districts of Malakand Region as per local needs.

The chief minister underscored that improving public healthcare services remained one of the government’s key priorities.

He announced that designated royalty accounts would be established to ensure that revenues received under royalty arrangements were directly utilized for development in the concerned districts, thereby strengthening local development outcomes.

The meeting further discussed a number of additional infrastructure and education initiatives, including Rustam Ambela Road, Barawal Mastuj Road, Dir Cadet College, Talash Bypass and Chitral Nursing College and agreed in principle to include these projects in the upcoming development programme.

The chief minister directed the participating parliamentarians to identify priority development schemes for their respective constituencies by March 15.

It was also decided that follow up meetings would commence from next week to ensure timely planning, prioritisation and effective implementation of development projects across the region.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe