20 held over placer gold mining in Kohat

KOHAT: The police rounded up 20 persons involved in illegal placer gold mining in the Indus River and confiscated machinery and vehicles on Thursday. The raids were conducted in Shakardarra, Bilitang and Gumbat areas astride the river where banned activity was being carried out.

The government has imposed a strict ban on mining of gold due to use of mercury in the process which is detrimental to aquatic life and following the drowning of several people in the quest.

The police have registered cases under Section 188 of criminal procedure for violation of section 144 and put them behind the bars.

MAN KILLED: A man killed his cousin in Lachi Tehsil over a brawl by firearm and managed to escape on Thursday.

The police report said that one Nauman was murdered by Imran following a verbal fight.

The rescue 1122 took the body to a local hospital for autopsy after which it was handed over to the relatives of the victim.

A case under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against the accused and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a man on the charge of murdering his wife over domestic dispute in Lachi Bala on Thursday, though he had nominated dacoits in the FIR for the crime.

The police spokesman, Nauman Khan, said that one Kamran Qureshi had come to the police station and said that unidentified dacoits barged into his house late night on March 1 and strangulated her.

However, the investigation by the police team, headed by the SHO, Jabir Khan, revealed that the real culprit was her husband.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026