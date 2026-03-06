AJK High Court sets aside Poonch varsity recruitment ads

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Thursday set aside two recruitment advertisements issued by the University of Poonch (UoP) Rawalakot for teaching and other posts, ruling that the hiring process violated the AJK Recruitment (Through Third Party) Act, 2021.

The order was passed by Justice Sardar Mohammad Ejaz while partially accepting a writ petition filed by Haroon-ur-Rasheed and Khurram Hussain Shah, who had challenged advertisements issued by the university on Dec 3, 2025 and Jan 8, 2026 for various faculty positions, including associate professors, assistant professors, lecturers and research associates.

The petitioners had contended that the recruitment process had been initiated without complying with the mandatory provisions of the third-party recruitment law.

After examining the relevant statutes and rules, the court held that the Third Party Act applied to autonomous bodies, including public universities of the state.

Justice Ejaz also suspends notification on appointment of two media coordinators in AJK PID

The judgement observed that the law required all administrative departments, attached departments, corporations and autonomous bodies to engage an independent third-party organisation to conduct written tests for recruitment to posts in BPS-7 and above.

Justice Ejaz noted that the involvement of an independent testing agency enhanced transparency, objectivity and public confidence in recruitment processes.

He added that although universities enjoyed academic and administrative autonomy, such autonomy did not exempt them from complying with statutory laws enacted by the legislature.

The court ruled that the university’s recruitment advertisements and the selection process initiated under them were inconsistent with the Third Party Act because the written screening tests had not been conducted through an authorised third-party testing body. Consequently, it set aside the advertisements dated Dec 3, 2025 and Jan 8, 2026 along with the selection process initiated for regular posts in BPS-7 and above.

The court directed the authorities concerned to initiate a fresh recruitment process strictly in accordance with the Third Party Act and to engage an independent third-party testing organisation to conduct written examinations before candidates were shortlisted for interviews.

During the proceedings, the court also examined the composition and functioning of the university’s selection boards and committees, observing that proper notifications regarding their constitution had not been produced before it, raising questions about the transparency of the recruitment process.

Justice Ejaz held that selection boards must function independently and prepare merit-based recommendations, while the appointing authority should play no role in the board’s deliberations before the submission of its recommendations. He further observed that the composition of selection boards should ensure balanced representation and that members from the concerned university should not outnumber representatives from other universities or institutions so as to safeguard impartiality and merit-based selection.

However, the court rejected the petitioners’ argument challenging the appointment of Prof Dr Zakria Zakar as interim vice chancellor of the university. It held that under the UoP Rawalakot Act, 2014, the university’s Senate had the authority to make interim arrangements for performing the duties of the vice chancellor when the office fell vacant.

While partly allowing the petition, the court reiterated that recruitment to regular posts must strictly adhere to legal requirements to ensure merit, transparency and fairness in public sector appointments.

Separately, through another short order issued on Thursday, Justice Ejaz suspended, on an interim basis, the operation of a government notification of Feb 6 relating to the appointment of two media coordinators in the AJK Information Department.

According to the petitioner, Mohammad Rizwan, the posts were advertised without the framing of relevant rules, and the appointments of private respondents — Zobia Khurshid Raja and Rafaqat Abbasi — were made in a colourable exercise of authority without any test or interview.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026