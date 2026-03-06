E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Urgent steps urged to end war

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:04am
HYDERABAD: A meeting of the Sindh Action Committee (SAC) expressed concern over the war against Iran by the US and Israel, saying that it could undermine the world peace.

It condemned the deaths of children in schools and patients in hospitals in Iran. The meeting also condemned the killing of people in Karachi who were protesting against the war.

Chaired by its convener Syed Zain Shah, the SAC urged the United Nations to take steps for putting an end to the ongoing war to ensure peace in the world.

The meeting demanded steps for respectable repatriation of Afghan refugees from Sindh like they were repatriated from other parts of the country.

The meeting rejected the thought of creation of new provinces or administrative units in the country and resolved that Pakistan was a multinational state in which such division would cause instability in the country.

The meeting also deplored that the Sindh governor being representative of the federation was promoting hatred and trying to pit people of the province against each other. It observed that the governor enjoyed complete patronage of President Asif Ali Zardari.

It accused President Asif Ali Zardari and the establishment of hatching a conspiracy against provinces to create chaos which was being rejected by the people of Sindh. It demanded removal of the Sindh governor.

The meeting expressed its anguish over the fact that the prime minister and Punjab government were continuing the project of the controversial Jalalabad canal which was a great injustice with people of Sindh. It said that the criminal silence of the Sindh government over that issue was tantamount to decepting the people of the province.

The meeting said people were living below the poverty line in the province due to lawlessness, unemployment, corruption and bad governance for which PPP’s Sindh government was completely responsible.

It condemned the arrest of the students who were observing March 4 to mark the student movement in Sindh. The meeting demanded that local people should be employed in foreign companies and condemned retrenchment of workers by a Chinese company in Keamari, Karachi.

It said the Sindh government was responsible to protect local people and ensure implementation of agreements with multinational companies.

The meeting decided to hold national conferences after Eidul Fitr in Sindh. According to its schedule, conferences would be held in Sukkur on April 2, Nawabshah on April 16 and Thatta on April 30.

Riaz Chandio, Dr Niaz Kalani, Nawab Khan Zaunr, Altaf Khaskheli, Dr Badar Channa and others also attended the SAC meeting.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Dawn News English
Subscribe