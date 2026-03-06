Minor boy dies after mauling by dogs

SUKKUR: A five-year-old boy died on Thursday after a pack of stray dogs mauled him near Gambat in Khairpur district.

The boy identified as Sameer Hattar was rushed to the hospital covered in blood, but he could not survive and succumbed to his injuries.

Locals lamented that stray dogs roamed in the streets and on roads, but no action was being taken against them to save citizens, especially children, from their attack.

They appealed to the higher authorities to take notice of the incident and immediately start an effective campaign against the stray dogs.

In a separate incedent, over 12 children, including girls, fell ill after consuming allegedly tainted rice in Bhirya Road area. Their relatives, along with the area people, rushed them to a nearby hospital.

They said the children began vomiting and fainted shortly after eating rice at the house of late Muhammad Ali.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026