E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Minor boy dies after mauling by dogs

A Correspondent Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:04am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SUKKUR: A five-year-old boy died on Thursday after a pack of stray dogs mauled him near Gambat in Khairpur district.

The boy identified as Sameer Hattar was rushed to the hospital covered in blood, but he could not survive and succumbed to his injuries.

Locals lamented that stray dogs roamed in the streets and on roads, but no action was being taken against them to save citizens, especially children, from their attack.

They appealed to the higher authorities to take notice of the incident and immediately start an effective campaign against the stray dogs.

In a separate incedent, over 12 children, including girls, fell ill after consuming allegedly tainted rice in Bhirya Road area. Their relatives, along with the area people, rushed them to a nearby hospital.

They said the children began vomiting and fainted shortly after eating rice at the house of late Muhammad Ali.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe