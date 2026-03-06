E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Four killed, in gas leak blast in Pindigheb

A Correspondent Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
TAXILA: Four youths were killed and two others sustained severe burn injuries when a gas leak triggered an explosion that caused the roof of a room to collapse in Pindigheb town of Attock late Wednesday night.

All the dead and injured belonged to the local chemist community.

The tragic incident occurred in a densely populated residential locality near the Fauji Foundation Hospital, where a building owned by a local medicine supplier suddenly collapsed after a suspected gas cylinder leak led to a powerful blast.

According to rescue officials and local sources, six young men were present inside the building at the time of the explosion. The force of the blast brought down the heavy concrete roof, trapping all those inside beneath the rubble.

Rescue teams from Rescue 1122 reached the site shortly after receiving the emergency call and immediately launched a rescue operation.

Personnel used heavy construction machinery, including shovels and an excavator, to remove debris and recover the victims trapped under the collapsed structure.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

