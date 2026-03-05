E-Paper | March 05, 2026

GADANI BEACH

From the Newspaper Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 08:27am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GADANI BEACH: During a recent visit to the Gadani Beach, I observed visitors heedlessly tossing garbage and leftover food into the sea. This behaviour is not just damaging marine life. It is also jeopardising human health, food security and economic stability. According to scientific evidence, plastic debris deposited in the sea degrades into microplates that are ingested by fish and shellfish. The infected organisms then reach the human food chain. This clearly illustrates that throwing trash into the sea undermines human health. Visitors should be conscious of the matter and avoid throwing waste into the sea.

Shahque
Mashkay

POPULATION GROWTH: A govern-ment minister has warned about the serious consequences of Pakistan’s increasing population, emphasising that while comparing growth, competitiveness and taxation systems with Bangladesh, we fail to take into account its successful strategy to control population growth. The main role in population control has to be played by the government. In this regard, successive governments have failed miserably, mostly under the pressures of clergy. In Bangladesh, the prayer leaders at mosques have played an important role in the campaign for controlling population growth. Unless we control our galloping population growth, all our efforts targeting growth and development will come to a naught.

Akbar Jan Marwat
Islamabad

ACCOUNTABILITY: It is said that a person is known by the company he keeps. Just wondering if the real brother of the reigning king, and stepson of a crown prince of another so-called morally depraved nation of the West, can be investigated publicly, and stripped of all titles and privileges for being accused of inappropriate liaison, why can we not have such a system in vogue across Pakistan? In the West, people at least have the moral courage to own up their guilt and take responsibility for such acts and relationships.

Khaled
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

AS the confrontation between the US-Israel combine and Iran escalates across the Middle East, increasing regional...
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe