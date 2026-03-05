GADANI BEACH: During a recent visit to the Gadani Beach, I observed visitors heedlessly tossing garbage and leftover food into the sea. This behaviour is not just damaging marine life. It is also jeopardising human health, food security and economic stability. According to scientific evidence, plastic debris deposited in the sea degrades into microplates that are ingested by fish and shellfish. The infected organisms then reach the human food chain. This clearly illustrates that throwing trash into the sea undermines human health. Visitors should be conscious of the matter and avoid throwing waste into the sea.

POPULATION GROWTH: A govern-ment minister has warned about the serious consequences of Pakistan’s increasing population, emphasising that while comparing growth, competitiveness and taxation systems with Bangladesh, we fail to take into account its successful strategy to control population growth. The main role in population control has to be played by the government. In this regard, successive governments have failed miserably, mostly under the pressures of clergy. In Bangladesh, the prayer leaders at mosques have played an important role in the campaign for controlling population growth. Unless we control our galloping population growth, all our efforts targeting growth and development will come to a naught.

ACCOUNTABILITY: It is said that a person is known by the company he keeps. Just wondering if the real brother of the reigning king, and stepson of a crown prince of another so-called morally depraved nation of the West, can be investigated publicly, and stripped of all titles and privileges for being accused of inappropriate liaison, why can we not have such a system in vogue across Pakistan? In the West, people at least have the moral courage to own up their guilt and take responsibility for such acts and relationships.

