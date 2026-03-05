E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Medvedev, Rublev miss Indian Wells exhibition event

Reuters Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 07:48am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

INDIAN WELLS: Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev missed the Tuesday night’s exhibition event after they were among those impacted by travel disruptions caused by the war in Iran.

The US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran over the weekend and the conflict has led to airspace closures and widespread flight cancellations across parts of the Gulf, disrupting a key transit hub.

Former world number one Medvedev, who won the Dubai Championships title via a walkover on Saturday, had been scheduled to play in the Eisenhower Cup, a one-night Tie Break Tens doubles event alongside fellow Russian Mirra Andreeva.

American Amanda Anisimova had been paired with Rublev for the event on the eve of the main draw of the Indian Wells tournament in the Southern California desert.

Medvedev, a two-time finallist at the tournament who is seeded 11th, and 17th seed Rublev are both scheduled to play their first singles matches on Friday.

The ATP Tour said on Wednesday that the vast majority of players who were in Dubai had successfully departed on selected flights.

CHALLENGER EVENT HALTED

Fallout from the conflict also led to the abrupt halt and cancellation of an ATP Challenger event in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday due to a security alert, causing players and tournament personnel to leave the courts quickly.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) said the ATP Tour was initially offering players the option of a charter flight at 5,000 euros ($5,800) per person, paid out of pocket, to leave the country.

PTPA offered to pay half of the cost for the players and called on the ATP Tour to cover the rest.

“We are taking this step to ensure that no player is forced to choose between their safety and their financial stability,” the PTPA said in a statement.

The ATP Tour later said a charter flight had been arranged, “fully funded by the ATP to assist with departures from the region at no cost to players”.

Belarusian player Ilya Ivashka, who was among those stranded in the city, posted on social media: “Just got confirmation that all the people from the tournament in Fujairah will be evacuated with no cost. Everything completely covered. Class act @atptour.” American Coco Gauff said her coach Gavin MacMillan was among those stranded in the Middle East.

“He’s currently stuck, and I don’t know if he’s going to make it,” she told a press conference. “I just want him to be safe.”

Briton Jack Draper, the Indian Wells defending champion, described the situation as very concerning.

“I was in Dubai last week. I managed to get away almost probably one of the last flights out,” he said.

“I just hope the players and all the staff within the ATP are able to make it here. The main thing is that they’re safe.”

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

AS the confrontation between the US-Israel combine and Iran escalates across the Middle East, increasing regional...
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe