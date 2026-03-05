Stocks falter as Mideast volatility triggers sell-off

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) succumbed to renewed selling pressure on Wednesday as investors resorted to panic-selling following reports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply disruption from Qatar amid heightened Middle East tensions.

After staging a brief overnight recovery, the benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 155,777.21 points, down 1,354.89 points, as persistent volatility kept investors on edge.

According to Topline Securities, the index swung between an intraday high of 157,962 and a low of 154,790, a wide range that reflected nervous participation and sharp fluctuations throu­ghout the session.

Overall sentiment remained fragile amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the wake of the ongoing US-Israel and Iran conflict, which dampened global risk appetite. Most regional Asian markets traded in the red, and the local bourse mirrored the broader risk-off environment. The Exploration and Production (E&P) sector, however, provided some support as international oil prices firmed in response to the conflict, lifting energy stocks.

Index-heavy stocks, including Engro Holdings, United Bank, National Bank, Habib Bank and Lucky Cement, weighed heavily on the benchmark, collectively shaving 891 points off the index.

Market activity weakened significantly. Trading volume fell 19.20 per cent to 622 million shares, while traded value plunged 32.48pc to Rs29.95 billion. Unity Foods Ltd topped the volume chart, with more than 117m shares changing hands.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, described the session as directionless, noting that the KSE-100 index moved within a 3,172-point band as investors remained cautious amid heightened volatility.

On the geopolitical front, the United States directed non-emergency staff to leave Karachi and Lahore, citing potential security threats following deadly protests over the weekend. The development further dented market confidence.

On the corporate front, Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) announced a hydrocarbon discovery at the Baragzai X-01 well in the Nashpa Block, Kohat district, Khyber Pakht­unkhwa. The discovery is estimated to yield 3,765 barrels per day of oil and 11.2mmcfd of gas. The projected annual earnings impact is estimated at Rs6.91 per share for OGDC and Rs5.04 per share for PPL.

Analysts expect geopolitical developments to continue dictating market direction in the coming sessions.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026