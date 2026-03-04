E-Paper | March 04, 2026

KARACHI POLICE

From the Newspaper Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 08:26am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI POLICE: Technically, embassies and consulates are official representative offices of any foreign state, covered by the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations which gives protection to their premises and property from any local intervention. For this very purpose, security personnel of that specific foreign country are stationed to protect the staff and the premises in emergencies. What happened at the American consulate in Karachi recently could have escalated much higher than it actually did. Still, the situation was grim enough for the security staff to open fire on the protestors. Had the police deployment been effective enough, the situation would not have touched such a low. Impregnable security must be ensured for foreign missions in Pakistan.

Arsalan Faruqi
Karachi

RIGHT TO PROTEST: The violent clashes outside the United States consulate in Karachi resulted in tragic loss of lives. Such incidents illustrate the urgent need to protect the constitutional right to protest while preserving public safety. Karachi’s citizens deserve avenues for peaceful expression without violence. Strengthening public order mechanisms and promoting community engagement can help ensure that grievances are heard without endangering lives or property.

Kulsoom Fatima
Karachi

M-TAG REGISTRATION: The Feb 28 deadline for motorcycle M-Tag registration in Islamabad has been extended to March 5, but this five-day window is not going to resolve thematter. People have to wait in lengthy queues for a long time during Ramazan. Besides, most of the students have motorcycles registered in their hometowns, often in distant districts of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under their father or elder brother’s name. The directive to produce the original CNIC of the registered owner places them in a difficult situation. Accepting attested copies or implementing digital verification through the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) would ease the difficulties for them.

Muhammad Abdullah
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe