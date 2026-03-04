KARACHI POLICE: Technically, embassies and consulates are official representative offices of any foreign state, covered by the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations which gives protection to their premises and property from any local intervention. For this very purpose, security personnel of that specific foreign country are stationed to protect the staff and the premises in emergencies. What happened at the American consulate in Karachi recently could have escalated much higher than it actually did. Still, the situation was grim enough for the security staff to open fire on the protestors. Had the police deployment been effective enough, the situation would not have touched such a low. Impregnable security must be ensured for foreign missions in Pakistan.

Arsalan Faruqi

Karachi

RIGHT TO PROTEST: The violent clashes outside the United States consulate in Karachi resulted in tragic loss of lives. Such incidents illustrate the urgent need to protect the constitutional right to protest while preserving public safety. Karachi’s citizens deserve avenues for peaceful expression without violence. Strengthening public order mechanisms and promoting community engagement can help ensure that grievances are heard without endangering lives or property.

Kulsoom Fatima

Karachi

M-TAG REGISTRATION: The Feb 28 deadline for motorcycle M-Tag registration in Islamabad has been extended to March 5, but this five-day window is not going to resolve thematter. People have to wait in lengthy queues for a long time during Ramazan. Besides, most of the students have motorcycles registered in their hometowns, often in distant districts of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under their father or elder brother’s name. The directive to produce the original CNIC of the registered owner places them in a difficult situation. Accepting attested copies or implementing digital verification through the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) would ease the difficulties for them.

Muhammad Abdullah

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026