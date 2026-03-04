E-Paper | March 04, 2026

ATP Challenger event in UAE halted

Reuters Published March 4, 2026
DUBAI: An ATP Challenger tennis tournament in the United Arab Emirates was halted abruptly due to a security alert amid the conflict in the Middle East as players and tournament personnel fled from the courts to designated safe areas on Tuesday.

The United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran over the weekend, killing the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and retaliatory missiles were fired at countries in the Arabian Peninsula.

Play in the Fujairah Challenger event — one of many serving as stepping stones to the elite ATP Tour — was suspended in line with established security protocols, before being cancelled for the remainder of the day as a precaution.

Footage online showed Japan’s Hayato Matsuoka and Belarusian Daniil Ostapenkov leave the court midway through their encounter before the chair umpire made an announcement and followed suit.

Authorities in Fujairah extinguished a fire caused by debris following the interception of a drone by air defences in the oil industry zone, its media office reported earlier on Tuesday.

The ATP told Reuters that the health, safety and well-being of its players, staff and tournament personnel was a priority. The governing body of the men’s game did not say if the tournament would continue on Wednesday.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as appropriate,” the ATP added.

The conflict has led to airspace closures and flight cancellations across parts of the Gulf, disrupting a key transit hub for international sport and complicating travel for players.

Daniil Medvedev, who won the Dubai Championships title via walkover on Saturday, and his fellow Russian Andrey Rublev are among several players facing challenges to reach the next stop on the main tour at Indian Wells, California.

