No Pakistanis on visit stranded in Oman, Jordan: Deputy PM Dar

Ishaq Dar said there were 101,976 Pakistanis residing in Kuwait, while only 27 were on a visit.

“They are in touch with our Mission and there is no need for any kind of concern,” Dar assured the public, adding that the Mission was looking after them.

Dar further said there were no Pakistanis stranded in Oman as their airport was operational, and land routes were also open.

There were 134,064 Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain, with no one on a visit stranded, the minister said. In Jordan, there was a “maximum of” 18,000 Pakistani diaspora, with no one stranded there either, he added.