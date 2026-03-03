E-Paper | March 03, 2026

India reduces gas supply to industries after Qatar outage, sources say

Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 02:23pm
Indian companies have reduced natural gas supplies to industries in anticipation of tighter supply from the Middle East after top producer Qatar halted production, Reuters reports, citing four industry sources with knowledge of the matter.

India, the world’s fourth-largest buyer of LNG, relies heavily on the Middle East for its imports.

Top LNG importer Petronet LNG Ltd has informed GAIL (India), the top gas marketing company, and other companies about lower supplies, two of the sources said.

The South Asian nation is the top LNG client for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and the second-largest buyer of Qatari LNG.

GAIL and Indian Oil Corp informed customers of the gas supply cut late on Monday, one of the sources said.

The cuts range from 10pc to 30pc, two of the sources said.

3D-printed oil pump jacks and a Qatar flag appear in this illustration taken March 2, 2026. — Reuters
