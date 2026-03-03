E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Student leader killed after abduction in Bannu

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BANNU: Former media coordinator of Pakhtun Students Federation (PSF), Asad Khan, was allegedly abducted and later killed by terrorists, the police said.

According to the police, his body was recovered from a deserted location.

Family members stated that Asad Khan, a resident of the Mamandkhel area, was forcibly taken away by unknown individuals on Sunday evening. Following the incident, police registered a case against unidentified assailants and initiated investigations from multiple angles. Raids were ongoing to apprehend those involved.

The tragic incident has left the family devastated, while local residents and student organisations have expressed anger and grief.

Workers of Pakhtun Students Federation staged a protest led by district president Faizan Mandan, demanding that the authorities immediately arrest those responsible, and ensure exemplary punishment to them.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe