Student leader killed after abduction in Bannu

BANNU: Former media coordinator of Pakhtun Students Federation (PSF), Asad Khan, was allegedly abducted and later killed by terrorists, the police said.

According to the police, his body was recovered from a deserted location.

Family members stated that Asad Khan, a resident of the Mamandkhel area, was forcibly taken away by unknown individuals on Sunday evening. Following the incident, police registered a case against unidentified assailants and initiated investigations from multiple angles. Raids were ongoing to apprehend those involved.

The tragic incident has left the family devastated, while local residents and student organisations have expressed anger and grief.

Workers of Pakhtun Students Federation staged a protest led by district president Faizan Mandan, demanding that the authorities immediately arrest those responsible, and ensure exemplary punishment to them.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2026