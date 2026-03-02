Hundreds of illegal Afghans sent to jail on judicial remand

PESHAWAR: A local court here on Sunday sent hundreds of Afghan nationals to jail on judicial remand during the intense crackdown on foreigners staying illegally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Afghan refugees, who were sent to jail on remand, were arrested a day earlier when the crackdown was launched. The judicial magistrate, Mohammad Anwar Khan, who was magistrate-on-duty because of weekly holiday, also ordered to discharge scores of the arrested suspects, who possessed relevant legal documents to justify their stay here.

He ordered police to set free those arrested Afghan nationals, who possessed either valid visa or had court orders in their support. The multi-storey local district courts, situated along Khyber Road, was offering chaotic scenes as since morning the personnel of different police stations had been bringing there detained Afghan nationals in droves.

It was difficult to accommodate the arrested people on the premises of courts because of their large number.

Crackdown on unlawful immigrants continues across KP

A court official confided to Dawn that due to holiday, only the magistrate-on-duty was dealing with the arrested Afghan nationals and because of their large number it was hard to maintain their exact tally. However, he said that they were mostly arrested under Section 14 of Foreigners Act.

The arrested persons were brought to the court from different police stations in prison vans, police patrol pick-ups and other vehicles, which were mostly parked outside the court and near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, situated in close vicinity.

Long queues of arrested suspects were visible outside the courtroom of the magistrate-on-duty.

A police official accompanying the arrested persons said that the suspects had been staying in Pakistan without proper legal documents. Despite repeated warnings to them by the state to return to their country, they stayed there, he added.

He said that prior to launching the crackdown officials of respective police stations made announcements and visited different areas having presence of Afghans to persuade them to follow the government policy of their repatriation. He said that police raided places all over the city and detained illegal Afghans.

Police said that more than1,000 illegal Afghan nationals were arrested in different parts of the provincial capital after launch of the crackdown. Police in the provincial capital are taking special measures to maintain law and order following border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A statement issued by police said that the crackdown, wherein 1,044 illegal Afghan nationals were arrested, was led by divisional superintendents. It added that the crackdown was aimed at maintaining law and order and averting any untoward incident.

“Security has been further tightened across the district, while strict monitoring is being carried out at entry and exit points of the provincial capital,” said the statement. It added that foolproof security was in place for sensitive locations, installations, markets and places of worship.

In Khyber, scores of illegal Afghan nationals were arrested during raids in different areas on Sunday.

Police in Jamrud arrested more than 50 illegal Afghans. Police said that they conducted search operations in different localities and took into custody more than 50 Afghan nationals, who were residing illegally in those areas.

They said that the arrested Afghans were lodged at Jamrud sub-jail and they would be deported after completion of legal requirements.

Similar action was taken against illegal Afghans in Landi Kotal. Nearly 12 Afghans were arrested and deported to Afghanistan via Torkham border.

Meanwhile, Landi Kotal bazaar remained closed on the second consecutive day due to precarious border situation. Locals said that they faced difficulties in getting essential daily use commodities due to closure of the market.

In Dera Ismail Khan, four illegal Afghan nationals were arrested during operations at Tank Adda and cases were registered against them.

Similarly, three Afghan nationals were arrested in Lakki city and Serai Naurang Town.

In Swat, police intensified crackdown on illegal foreign nationals and arrested 80 individuals under Section 14 of Foreigners Act.

The operations are being carried out under the supervision of DPO Mohammad Umar Khan, as part of efforts to reinforce rule of law and ensure public safety across the district.

According to police officials, the arrested individuals were residing in the area without valid documents.

In Kohat, police arrested 174 illegal Afghan refugees and sent them to prison after registration of cases against them.

DPO Sehbaz Elahi said in a statement that the action was initiated under a coordinated plan to ensure law and order and protect the lives of citizens. He said that 42 Afghans were arrested in Junglekhel, 13 in Bilitang, 36 in Kohat City, six in Ustarzai, 25 in Cantonment, 12 in Saddar, four in Darra Adamkhel, nine in Mills area, one each in Lachi and Jawaki, 15 in KDA, seven in Gumbat and four in Jarma.

Meanwhile, house-to-house search has been initiated in the district.

