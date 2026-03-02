Afridi promises steps to promote business-friendly environment

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi said here on Sunday that provincial government was undertaking comprehensive measures to promote a business-friendly environment.

He said that effective utilisation of the province’s significant economic potential remained a central priority of provincial government. He was chairing 11th meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here, said a statement.

Mr Afridi stressed the need for timely execution of ongoing projects. He said that effective implementation of ‘ease of doing business’ policy was critical for achieving sustainable economic growth and development targets.

The board approved budget for the current fiscal year, endorsed formation of various committees and authorised recruitment against vacant positions to strengthen institutional capacity.

CM orders timely execution of ongoing projects

The chief minister directed all relevant departments to ensure a functional one-window facilitation mechanism for investors. He said that provincial government was establishing a dedicated power transmission line from its own resources to supply locally-generated electricity to industrial units at competitive rates.

He said that the province possessed substantial investment potential and government continued to facilitate investors but law and order situation remained a major challenge. He added that the decisions taken behind closed doors contributed to the prevailing law and order challenges, which continued to impede the province’s development trajectory.

The meeting was informed that since October 2022, cumulative investments exceeding Rs457 billion had been attracted to the province. Over the past three years, investors had availed import duty concessions amounting to more than Rs25 billion in various special economic zones.

The meeting was informed that six major investment projects worth billions of rupees across special economic zones, industry, minerals and tourism sectors had been completed while several other schemes were at various stages of implementation.

The meeting was also informed that an ‘ease of doing business cell’ was operational at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ease of Doing Business Act, 2025, has been enacted while work on supporting rules is in progress,” said the statement. It added that an ‘ease of doing business’ portal was developed and successfully tested and it was expected to be formally launched soon.

The integration of 12 processes from industries department, food department and culture and tourism authority was completed on the portal while the remaining departments would be incorporated by June this year.

Under the ‘ease of doing business policy’, 32 of 176 regulatory processes have been simplified while work on remaining processes is under way. “A modern mobile application, BizHub, has also been developed to facilitate small and medium enterprises,” said the statement.

It said multiple road shows, seminars, symposiums, expos and conferences were organised to promote investment in the province, alongside structured engagements with 13 foreign delegations.

The meeting was informed that, on the special directives of chief minister, progress was under way on a comprehensive roadmap aimed at ensuring financial sustainability of public sector universities in the province.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026