G-7 Strikers win by nine wickets against G-6 Legends

ISLAMABAD: Superb half century smashed by Rabia Rafi guided G-7 Strikers to register 9 wickets victory against G-6 Legends in the last group stage match of the CDA Ramzan Women’s Night T20 Cup here at the National Cricket Ground.

Rabia made an unbeaten 74 runs from 45 balls, hammering 16 fours to chase down 135 runs target in just 14.4 overs.

After winning the toss, G-6 Legends opted to bat first. However, it faced an early blow when opener Fatima Syed (8) was run out. Later on, Meerab Sheikh played an outstanding inning of 63 runs, hitting 9 fours to help her team post 135-8 in the stipulated 20 overs. Sana Rasheed and Rabia Rafi shared two wickets apiece.

In chase, G-7 Strikers’ Mubashra Cheema and Maria Khushal provided 36 runs stand for the opening wicket. Mubashra, before being bowled, made 21 runs from 18 balls, with the help of three boundaries. After her departure, Rabia (74) and Maria (27) shared an unbeaten 100-run partnership and chased down the total in 14.4 overs.

This was the last group stage match as F-6 Mavericks and F-10 United already moved into the final, which was slated to be held on Monday (today), however, due to the law and order situation, it has been postponed, and a new date has not announced yet.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026