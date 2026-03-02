E-Paper | March 02, 2026

G-7 Strikers win by nine wickets against G-6 Legends

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Superb half century smashed by Rabia Rafi guided G-7 Strikers to register 9 wickets victory against G-6 Legends in the last group stage match of the CDA Ramzan Women’s Night T20 Cup here at the National Cricket Ground.

Rabia made an unbeaten 74 runs from 45 balls, hammering 16 fours to chase down 135 runs target in just 14.4 overs.

After winning the toss, G-6 Legends opted to bat first. However, it faced an early blow when opener Fatima Syed (8) was run out. Later on, Meerab Sheikh played an outstanding inning of 63 runs, hitting 9 fours to help her team post 135-8 in the stipulated 20 overs. Sana Rasheed and Rabia Rafi shared two wickets apiece.

In chase, G-7 Strikers’ Mubashra Cheema and Maria Khushal provided 36 runs stand for the opening wicket. Mubashra, before being bowled, made 21 runs from 18 balls, with the help of three boundaries. After her departure, Rabia (74) and Maria (27) shared an unbeaten 100-run partnership and chased down the total in 14.4 overs.

This was the last group stage match as F-6 Mavericks and F-10 United already moved into the final, which was slated to be held on Monday (today), however, due to the law and order situation, it has been postponed, and a new date has not announced yet.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe