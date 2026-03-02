Clarification sought before issuance of AJK presidential poll schedule

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission has sought clarification from the Legislative Assembly Secretariat regarding the vacancy of the office of the president, stating that issuance of a formal notification declaring the post vacant is essential before the election schedule can be announced.

According to a press release issued by the commission on Sunday, a communication received from the secretary of the AJK Legislative Assembly concerning the presidential election was placed before the Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, immediately after his appointment. The matter was formally examined in the light of the AJK Interim Constitution Act, 1974, and relevant electoral laws.

The commission maintained that under the constitutional framework, the conduct, supervision and completion of the presidential election fall within its jurisdiction.

Citing Article 9 of the Interim Constitution Act, 1974, the commission said that in the event of the president’s office falling vacant due to death, the speaker of the assembly was required to ensure that the election was held within 30 days. However, it pointed out that the constitutional timeframe was linked to the date on which the office was formally declared vacant through an official notification.

The press release stated that such a notification was of fundamental importance for issuing the election schedule and fulfilling other legal requirements. In this regard, the commission has written to the secretary of the Legislative Assembly seeking clarification on certain matters and requesting issuance of the formal notification so that the electoral process can be initiated strictly in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions, it added.

The commission clarified that completion of the constitutional procedure was indispensable for announcing the election schedule and said the process for the presidential election would move forward in accordance with law once the required clarification and necessary formalities were completed.

