E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Official suffers arm fracture in attack on Lesco team

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: A man along with his friends attacked a Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) team in Kasur, fracturing an arm of an official and injuring others.

According to a spokesperson for the company, a team of Kasur’s Bulleh Shah subdivision visited the residence of a consumer, Waheed, in Wangran Bazaar. When the team asked the consumer about nonpayment of the bill, he started hurling threats at the officials.

Later, the consumer called his friends and attacked the Lesco team with clubs. As a result, an official, Naveed Arshad, suffered serious injuries, including arm fracture.

The attackers allegedly also snatched cash (salary) from Naveed, which he had drawn from a bank, and kept him and other team members in illegal confinement for around half an hour.

However, they were released before the police reached the spot, while the suspects fled the scene. The police registered a case against them.

Later, Lesco Chief Executive Officer Ramzan Butt also reached the spot and inquired after the injured official.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe