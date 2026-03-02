Official suffers arm fracture in attack on Lesco team

LAHORE: A man along with his friends attacked a Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) team in Kasur, fracturing an arm of an official and injuring others.

According to a spokesperson for the company, a team of Kasur’s Bulleh Shah subdivision visited the residence of a consumer, Waheed, in Wangran Bazaar. When the team asked the consumer about nonpayment of the bill, he started hurling threats at the officials.

Later, the consumer called his friends and attacked the Lesco team with clubs. As a result, an official, Naveed Arshad, suffered serious injuries, including arm fracture.

The attackers allegedly also snatched cash (salary) from Naveed, which he had drawn from a bank, and kept him and other team members in illegal confinement for around half an hour.

However, they were released before the police reached the spot, while the suspects fled the scene. The police registered a case against them.

Later, Lesco Chief Executive Officer Ramzan Butt also reached the spot and inquired after the injured official.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026