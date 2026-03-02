E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Shopkeepers fined

Our Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
CHINIOT: The price magistrates conducted total 11,203 inspections of shops during which they slapped Rs1763,000 fines on 325 shopkeepers for overcharging the consumers.

Officials claim that 44 overcharging shopkeepers were jailed after registration of cases against them.Moreover, 111 shops were sealed across district for overcharging.

SUSPENDED: Two head teachers were suspended from service, while an assistant education officer (AEO) and deputy district education officer (DDEO) were served show-cause notices for not cordoning off dangerous structures in two schools.

Ismaeel Saqi, District Education Officer, Chiniot, has suspended from service the head teachers of the GPS Astana and Vinoka government primary schools for not cordoning off the under-construction structures at these institutions, which were declared dangerous during the third-party evaluation, in spite of clear instructions by the high-ups.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

