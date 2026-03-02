E-Paper | March 02, 2026

One killed, 11 injured in attack by rival group

Our Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
OKARA: A farmer was allegedly killed and 11 others were injured in an attack by 20 armed suspects of a rival group in village 28/1AL on Saturday night.

According to the FIR, Ghulam Mustafa was driving his tractor back from his fields and when he reached the village intersection, suspects including Afzaal, Sohail, Shahnawaz, Ghulam Muhammad, Mustafa, Bilal, Ramzan along with 10 unidentified suspects intercepted him.

The FIR said that the armed men confronted Mustafa for filing a case against them. It said that when Mustafa tried to drive away from the spot, the suspects shot at him. Resultantly, Mustafa was hit by several bullets.

The FIR further said that on hearing the commotion, villagers including the mother and brother of injured Mustafa reached the scene and they attempted to save him. However, it said that the suspects opened fire injuring Mustafa’s mother Bashiran Bibi, Rashid, Irshad, Farooq, Tanvir, Imran, Ibdal, Ilyas and Saif.

The FIR said that Mustafa died on the way to the hospital. On the complaint of Mustafa’s brother Muhammad Murtaza, Sher Garh police registered a case against 20 suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

