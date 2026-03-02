E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Impersonator held after demanding police vehicles for ‘secret mission’

Our Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
BAHAWALPUR: Head Rajkan police in Yazman tehsil claimed to have arrested a man on the charge of impersonating an officer of a national security institution on Sunday and demanding police vehicles for a “secret mission.”

According to police sources, the suspect, later identified as Owais arrived at Head Rajkan police station and introduced himself as an official of a national security institution posted in Azad Kashmir. He asked the police officials that he needed police vehicles for a “secret mission”.

The police officials developed suspicion due to his odd behaviour and contacted their high-ups to verify the suspect’s claim, finding out that he was fake.

The police arrested the suspect and registered an FIR against him under Section 419 of the PPC. According to police officials, Owais was a resident of Allahabad town near Rahim Yar Khan.

MINISTER: Provincial Minister for Minorities Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora distributed cheques worth Rs4100,000 among the Hindu persons, who got Rs15,000 each on the chief minister’s direction to celebrate the Holi festival.

Addressing a Holi function at Yazman, the minister said that the Punjab government has earmarked a sum of Rs4 billion for the Minorities Card scheme to benefit 150,000 minorities families across the province.

Mr Arora said the Maryam Nawaz’s government has increased the budget of the human rights and minority affairs department to Rs8 billion. He said the Minority Card will be given on merit without considering political affiliation of the recipients.

He added that as many as 1,400 Hindu families were also being given ‘Holi grant’ in the province. He condemned the inhuman treatment being meted out to the minorities in India.On the occasion, a colourful play was staged by Hindu children to mark the Holi festival.

SHOPS SEALED: During the ongoing crackdown on profiteers and hoarders, the price magistrates on Sunday sealed several shops and six cold stores in Bahawalpur city.

The owners of the cold stores had hoarded a large quantity of apples to create artificial shortage in the market to earn unjustified profit during Ramazan.

The price magistrates fined the profiteers and hoarders, and got cases registered against them after sealing their shops and cold stores.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

