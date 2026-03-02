Fireworks: one of injured kids dies

KASUR: One of the 10 children injured in firework explosion during a raid based on intelligence report, succumbed to his injuries, on Sunday.

Reports said explosive material and fireworks were being prepared at Nathowala village in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to police, the raid was a joint action of police, civil defence and other sensitive agencies.

Saddar police lodged a criminal case against eight nominated suspects under sections including section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act, section 3 and 4 of the explosive Substance Act 1908, sections 324, 353, 506, 186, 258, 286, 147 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspects attacked the police and other intelligence personnel during the raid and set the fireworks ablaze, injuring three cops and 10 children.

The injured were taken to hospital from where two children were referred to Lahore General Hospital where 12-year-old Usman succumbed to his injuries.

Police are looking into the matter and raiding for the arrest of the suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026