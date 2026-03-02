E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Fireworks: one of injured kids dies

Our Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
MULTAN: Heavy machinery being used for construction work during the ongoing development project on Vehari Road. — APP
MULTAN: Heavy machinery being used for construction work during the ongoing development project on Vehari Road. — APP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KASUR: One of the 10 children injured in firework explosion during a raid based on intelligence report, succumbed to his injuries, on Sunday.

Reports said explosive material and fireworks were being prepared at Nathowala village in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to police, the raid was a joint action of police, civil defence and other sensitive agencies.

Saddar police lodged a criminal case against eight nominated suspects under sections including section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act, section 3 and 4 of the explosive Substance Act 1908, sections 324, 353, 506, 186, 258, 286, 147 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspects attacked the police and other intelligence personnel during the raid and set the fireworks ablaze, injuring three cops and 10 children.

The injured were taken to hospital from where two children were referred to Lahore General Hospital where 12-year-old Usman succumbed to his injuries.

Police are looking into the matter and raiding for the arrest of the suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe