‘Robber’ arrested in injured condition after encounter

Our Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
TOBA TEK SINGH: An alleged robber belonging to the Sheikhupura’s Farooq Abad area was arrested in injured condition in Faisalabad late on Saturday night after an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD).

Police claimed that a CCD team had set up a picket in the Ghulam Muhammadabad area where policemen signalled four suspects riding on two motorcycles to stop. However, police claimed that they opened fire on the team, which was also returned.

When the firing stopped, police claimed to have found one suspect injured while his three accomplices had managed to flee.

Police claimed that he was injured by the firing of his accomplices. He was identified as Faisal Javed, who was wanted by the police in 18 robberies. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

WALK: The Civil Defense Department organised an awareness walk to mark the World Civil Defense Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal Abbas led the walk, while Civil Defense Additional Director Muhammad Mubashir Rabbani, Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas, Civil Defense Commander Samiullah, Chief Instructor Muhammad Shakoor and members of civil society also participated in the walk.

The walk began from the District Council Chowk and ended after marching past the press club, Circular Road and Kachhari Bazaar.

The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans about the need, importance and effectiveness of civil defense, while machinery and equipment used in relief operations in emergency situations were also displayed.

ACCIDENT: Nine passengers were seriously wounded after a speeding van and a mini truck collided head on near the Khanda Chowk on the Head Balloki Road.

Rescuers shifted the injured to the DHQ Hospital. The injured include 70-year-old Seeman Bibi, 19-year-old Usama, 20-year-old Haji, 25-year-old Kashif, 26-year-old Shahroz, 35-year-old Kausar Bibi, 40-year-old Nazia Bibi, 25-year-old Zubair and 58-year-old Muhammad Ashraf.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

