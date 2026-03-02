Youth dies, another injured in car, bike collision

SARGODHA: A young man was killed and another seriously injured in a collision between a speeding car and a motorcycle.

According to sources, 45-year-old Sabir Masih of Maryam Town and 40-year-old Akram Sultan were seriously injured in a collision between a speeding car and a motorcycle near 49th Street on Sargodha-Faisalabad Road.

They were rescued and shifted to DHQ Teaching Hospital and the police reached the spot and are investigating.

HARMONY: In the context of the current regional situation, Commissioner Hafiz Shaukat Ali, while addressing the clerics, members of the Divisional Peace Committee, traders and administrative officers, said that the most important thing is unity and mutual harmony.

He said that due to the holy month of Ramazan, the rush in mosques and markets has increased, so every citizen must show responsibility. Any suspicious activity or individual should be immediately monitored and reported to the administration so that any unpleasant incident can be avoided.

He urged the clerics to spread the message of unity, patience and brotherhood in their sermons and statements.

The commissioner said hostile elements may try to spread chaos through sectarianism or rumours, but we all have to work together to thwart such conspiracies.

The commissioner urged the business community to improve security arrangements in the markets. Cameras should be installed in shops and markets and kept active.

He said that along with Safe City cameras, a surveillance system should also be strengthened at the private level so that immediate action can be taken on any suspicious movement.

Police officials assured that patrolling and surveillance across the city is being made more effective. Security has been increased at mosques, imambargahs and important places.

The meeting expressed its determination that scholars of all schools of thought, traders and administration are on the same page to maintain peace and order in Sargodha division.

Citizens were also appealed not to listen to rumours and immediately contact law-enforcement agencies in any emergency situation.

