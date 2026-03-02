This week 50 years ago: No free zoo entry and puppet show

THERE was a time — half a century back, that is — when Karachi’s Zoological Gardens used to be one of the most, if not the most, visited recreational facilities in the city. In those days, on Fridays, anyone could enter its premises without buying a ticket. But it was getting a little financially challenging for those who looked after the affairs of the zoo. On March 2, 1976, the Zoo Advisory Committee of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) recommended enhancement of gate money at the zoo and abolition of free Friday entry to visitors. The committee, comprising public representatives, scientists and [some] people interested in wildlife, was appointed by the corporation to devise ways and means to give the park a facelift. In order to improve the general condition of the gardens and their animals, the committee came up with a number of measures in its report — increase in gate money was at the top of the list. According to its calculations, the measure, if taken, would raise the KMC’s revenue to Rs250,000 because nearly two million people came to the zoo on an annual basis. Another important recommendation was regarding the purchase of a new group of animals. The committee suggested getting two pairs of Bengal tigers, one pair of giraffes, two pairs of hippos, four pairs of ostriches and one pair of chimpanzees.

The other field in which improvement was being done was related to maritime activity. On March 4, it was announced that work had begun on the implementation of the third development project of Karachi port, envisaging a building having four shipping berths, a new road bridge over the Chinna creek and a storage yard complex. The estimated cost of the project was four crore rupees.

Continuing with the theme of betterment, on March 5, an official handout claimed reconditioning of M A Jinnah Road was in full swing as, after the removal of the 100-year-old tramway system, machine carpeting had begun. It was for the first time after independence that the former Bunder Road was being touched up by the KMC.

Along with development plans, comes responsibility. So, on March 6, the Provincial Minister for Local Bodies, Jam Sadiq Ali, stressed that citizens themselves should share the responsibility for providing social welfare services and civic amenities to each other. In his presidential address at a plenary session of a three-day conference on social welfare, he observed that the government alone could not solve all the problems. The minister added, the government was considering a proposal to raise water charges in Karachi for further development of the water supply system.

As far as the artistic side of city life was concerned, on March 6, the visiting Marionette Theatre of Australia presented a puppet show titled The Tintookies for children at Adamjee Science College under the auspices of the Arts Council of Pakistan and the National Council of the Arts. Composed of two acts, the show was very well received. The theatre group, which was on its Asian tour, had already visited Sri Lanka and India. After performing in other major cities of Pakistan, it was scheduled to leave for Afghanistan, flowed by visits to Bangladesh, Burma and Thailand.

