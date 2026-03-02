Five suspects held after theft of Sepco cables, transformers

LARKANA: The Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) launched a crackdown in Qambar and Nasirabad towns following theft of two transformers and 11kV power cables in the area.

The transformers and cables were stolen from Sepco warehouses in Qambar and Wanjhi Kor village of Nasirabad, according to the power utility and police.

The Sepco officials concerned lodged FIRs against many suspects after which five of them, all residents of Warah town, were arrested. Raids were being conducted to apprehend other suspects and recover the stolen Sepco properties, Sepco’s Larkana circle superintendent engineer Mushtaq Hussain Burdi said.

The police said that an investigation into the matter was underway and that the crackdown was continuing.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026