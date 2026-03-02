E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Five suspects held after theft of Sepco cables, transformers

Our Correspondent Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LARKANA: The Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) launched a crackdown in Qambar and Nasirabad towns following theft of two transformers and 11kV power cables in the area.

The transformers and cables were stolen from Sepco warehouses in Qambar and Wanjhi Kor village of Nasirabad, according to the power utility and police.

The Sepco officials concerned lodged FIRs against many suspects after which five of them, all residents of Warah town, were arrested. Raids were being conducted to apprehend other suspects and recover the stolen Sepco properties, Sepco’s Larkana circle superintendent engineer Mushtaq Hussain Burdi said.

The police said that an investigation into the matter was underway and that the crackdown was continuing.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe