E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Shaheens, Lions one-dayer called off

Agencies Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ABU DHABI: The second one-day match betw­een Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions was called off on Sunday due to the escalating situation in the United Arab Emirates as an effect of the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran.

“The decision has been taken following advice from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in view of the escalating situation in Abu Dhabi,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement, adding that it was “in constant contact with the team management and players and the wellbeing of the squad is paramount above all other considerations”.

The PCB said it was also in regular contact with the ECB and that it continued to closely monitor the ever-changing situation.

The conflict has also resulted in the closing down of the Middle East airspace leaving the teams stranded in Abu Dhabi.

“As soon as the Middle East airspace reopens, the PCB will decide whether to bring the Shaheens squad back to Pakistan or continue with the series, considering the prevailing security scenario,” the board added.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe