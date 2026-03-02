Shaheens, Lions one-dayer called off

ABU DHABI: The second one-day match betw­een Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions was called off on Sunday due to the escalating situation in the United Arab Emirates as an effect of the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran.

“The decision has been taken following advice from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in view of the escalating situation in Abu Dhabi,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement, adding that it was “in constant contact with the team management and players and the wellbeing of the squad is paramount above all other considerations”.

The PCB said it was also in regular contact with the ECB and that it continued to closely monitor the ever-changing situation.

The conflict has also resulted in the closing down of the Middle East airspace leaving the teams stranded in Abu Dhabi.

“As soon as the Middle East airspace reopens, the PCB will decide whether to bring the Shaheens squad back to Pakistan or continue with the series, considering the prevailing security scenario,” the board added.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026