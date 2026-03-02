E-Paper | March 02, 2026

South Africa beat plucky Zimbabwe ahead of New Zealand semi-final

AFP Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 07:02am
NEW DELHI: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the Super Eights match against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.—AFP
NEW DELHI: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the Super Eights match against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

NEW DELHI: South Africa survived a brilliant all-round show by Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza to record a five-wicket win Sunday that means they remained unbeaten at the T20 World Cup ahead of a semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday.

After Zimbabwe scored 153-7 in New Delhi, South Africa survived an early wobble.

Dewald Brevis hit 42 off 18 balls as the 2024 runners-up reached 154-5 in 17.5 overs.

“It’s exciting. Really exciting. A semi-final in Kolkata against New Zealand,” said South Africa captain Aiden Markram. “The boys will be up for it. It’s still 40 overs of good cricket needed and we need to give it that respect.”

Raza, who was named player of the match, earlier hit 73 and then took 3-29 with his off-spin for Zimbabwe, who had stunned Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka in the group stage to reach the Super Eights.

“My immediate reflection is that I shouldn’t be here. I’ve never got a man of the match for losing the game, but I can hold my head high,” said Raza.

“The way the boys have played the whole tournament, I know we took a bit of beating in the previous two games, but I think with each beating came a valuable lesson. I think we have improved with every game that we have played.”

Raza struck on the third ball of the South African chase to send back Quinton de Kock caught behind for a duck.

Raza bowled Markram for four in the next over.

Ryan Rickelton was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Brad Evans and took five minutes to recover. He then lifted Evans for two straight sixes in the next over before the bowler had him caught for 31.

Brevis and David Miller, who hit 22, put on 50 before two more quick strikes from Zimb­abwe. Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Miller and Raza remo­ved Brevis.

Tristan Stubbs (21) and George Linde (30) then put on an unbeaten 53 to steer their side to the target. After choosing to bat, Zimbabwe lost the in-form opener Brian Bennett, who hit an unbeaten 97 in the defeat by India, for 15.

Raza reached his fifty off 29 balls before falling to left-armer Kwena Maphaka, caught by Miller off a leading edge. Clive Madande boosted the total with 26 not out off 20 balls at the end.

Maphaka took 2-21 from his four overs and Corbin Bosch 2-40.

SCOREBOARD

ZIMBABWE:

T. Marumani b Maphaka 7

B. Bennett c Markram b Nortje 15

D. Myers c Brevis b Linde 11

S. Raza c Miller b Maphaka 73

R. Burl lbw b Ngidi 5

T. Munyonga b Bosch 2

C. Madande not out 26

B. Evans b Bosch 8

W. Masakadza not out 1

EXTRAS (LB-1, NB-1, W-3) 5

TOTAL (for seven wickets, 20 overs) 153

DID NOT BAT: G. Cremer, B. Muzarabani

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-14 (Marumani), 2-28 (Bennett), 3-66 (Myers), 4-82 (Burl), 5-87 (Munyonga), 6-126 (Raza), 7-146 (Evans)

BOWLING: Linde 3-0-22-1, Maphaka 4-0-21-2 (1w), Ngidi 4-0-29-1 (1w, 1nb), Nortje 4-0-29-1 (1w), Bosch 4-0-40-2, Markram 1-0-11-0

SOUTH AFRICA:

A. Markram b Raza 4

Q. de Kock c Marumani b Raza 0

R. Rickelton c Burl b Evans 31

D. Brevis c Burl b Raza 42

D. Miller c Myers b Muzarabani 22

T. Stubbs not out 21

G. Linde not out 30

EXTRAS (NB-1, W-3) 4

TOTAL (for five wickets, 17.5 overs) 154

DID NOT BAT: C. Bosch, A. Nortje, K. Maphaka, L. Ngidi

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-1 (de Kock), 2-14 (Markram), 3-43 (Rickelton), 4-93 (Miller), 5-101 (Brevis)

BOWLING: Raza 4-0-29-3, Muzarabani 3.5-0-32-1 (1nb), Evans 3-0-22-1 (1w), Cremer 2-0-27-0, Masakadza 2-0-23-0 (1w), Burl 2-0-12-0 (1w), Bennett 1-0-9-0

RESULT: South Africa won by five wickets.

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Sikandar Raza

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe