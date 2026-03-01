E-Paper | March 01, 2026

UN nuclear agency to hold extraordinary meeting on Iran on Monday

Published March 1, 2026
The United Nations’ nuclear agency will hold an extraordinary meeting on Iran on Monday in the wake of the US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic, aimed in part at Tehran’s atomic programme, AFP reports.

In a statement late last night, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the meeting was at the request of Russia, a key ally of Tehran.

As a result, the agency will hold a “special session of the IAEA Board of Governors on matters related to military strikes of the United States and Israel against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, the IAEA said in a statement.

The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency is seen at their headquarters. — Reuters/File
