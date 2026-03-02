COMPANY NEWS

PBC meets with the IMF

A delegation of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), led by its Chairperson Dr Zeelaf Munir, met with the visiting International Monetary Fund mission headed by Iva Petrova, Head of Mission to Pakistan, and Mahir Binici, Resident Representative, to discuss Pakistan’s transition from macroeconomic stabilisation toward durable, export-led growth, according to a press release.

Acknowledging improvements in inflation and fiscal consolidation under the current programme, the PBC delegation noted that stabilisation must now translate into investment, productivity and employment generation. With the policy rate at 10.5pc and a primary surplus recorded, the discussion focused on the structural measures required to unlock private sector confidence.

Tax rationalisation formed a central part of the engagement. The delegation highlighted that the current structure places a disproportionate burden on compliant and documented enterprises. The continuation of the super tax across income, dividends and capital gains, along with extensive advance and withholding tax regimes, has elevated effective corporate taxation at a time when Pakistan requires export expansion and industrial scaling.

Launch of OJ Drive Nexgen engine oil

To strengthen Pakistan’s automobile sector, Omoda & Jaecoo Nishat (NexGen Auto Pvt Ltd) under the Nishat Group, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Parco Gunvor Limited to introduce OJ Drive Nexgen engine oil, an engine oil specifically engineered for Omoda & Jaecoo vehicles, according to a press release.

The launch of OJ Drive Nexgen engine oil reaffirms Nishat Group’s commitment to delivering advanced mobility solutions to its customers. Since entering the market in August 2025, Omoda & Jaecoo Nishat has introduced a progressive lineup that includes two of Pakistan’s most sought-after SUV options, the Jaecoo J7 SHS PHEV and the Jaecoo J5 SHS HEV.

With the rapid adoption of hybrid mobility solutions, the demand for a purpose-built engine oil tailored to these advanced drivetrains has become increasingly critical. OJ Drive NexGen engine oil has been developed to meet this requirement, ensuring optimal performance, protection, and efficiency for the brand’s Super Hybrid System engines, while addressing Pakistan’s diverse driving conditions with the technical support of Parco Gunvor Limited.

Port’s maritime security

Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has signed a landmark contract with National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) for the installation of a modern Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS), marking a significant advancement in the port’s maritime safety and surveillance capabilities, as per a press release.

The new system will feature long-range HD cameras, modernised VTMS towers, and advanced radar technology capable of detecting even small crafts at considerable distances. Equipped with integrated video and voice recording, along with real-time weather and tide data monitoring, the VTMS will substantially enhance navigational safety, operational control, and maritime security within Port Qasim’s jurisdiction.

This milestone reflects PQA’s commitment to modernisation, vigilance, and responsible stewardship of the nation’s maritime gateway.

Wafi’s profit grows 7.5pc

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (WEPL) reported a profit after tax of Rs3.54bn, an increase of 7.5pc compared with the same period last year, in its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. This marks Wafi Energy’s first year in Pakistan, shaped by strong performance, disciplined expansion, and strategic investment.

In 2025, Wafi Energy expanded its Shell retail network, adding 35 new Shell retail sites, including a second eco-friendly Shell site built with recycled plastic, bringing the Shell retail network to over 680 sites nationwide.

JazzWorld in Barcelona

JazzWorld is participating in the GSMA’s Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona with a cross-functional delegation led by CEO Aamir Ibrahim, according to a press release. The delegation brings together leadership across communications, regulatory affairs, fintech, enterprise, and technology.

Over four days, Mr Ibrahim will contribute to global discussions on how AI is reshaping financial services, how mobile ecosystems are enabling cross-border commerce, and how emerging markets are influencing the future of digital governance. These engagements bring perspectives from Pakistan’s large-scale, mobile-first ecosystem into conversations shaping the next phase of the digital economy.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, March 2nd, 2026