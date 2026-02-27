From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Anxiety for refugees

CAIRO: Arab quarters are showing grave anxiety about the fate of 800,000 Palestinian refugees in view of the diminishing UN relief funds and because of the threatened failure of wheat crops in Jordan, Syria and the Lebanon, writes [news agency] Cairo correspondent. The condition of the refugees … is assuming grievous proportions and recent visitors to camps have described their plight as “the greatest horror of the modern world”. Their conditions are appalling and it is reported that faced with starvation and … winter some of them are touring Gaza and offering their children for sale, particularly after the death of the mothers… .

It is further reported that as a result of bad conditions tuberculosis is widely prevalent among them. With a view to facing their problem in a more realistic manner the Arab countries have decided to see what help they can give to the refugees until they return to their homes or get compensation.

Jordan Prime Minister Samer Rifai Pasha disclosed that the seven member states of the Arab League … decided to individually ask for foreign aid to carry out construction programmes. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2026