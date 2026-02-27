E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Ignored Project

From the Newspaper Published February 27, 2026 Updated February 27, 2026 08:57am
IN 2018, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of Sindh prepared a PC-I for a clean drinking water supply scheme for Naushahro Feroze in comp-

liance with the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Judicial Water Commission. The official record of these directives and related proceedings is available with the Supreme Court.

However, despite the existence of this court-directed PC-I, the scheme was never implemented, and was not included in Sindh’s Annual Development Programme (ADP) for release of funds and execution of work. As a result, a city that happens to be a district headquarter continues to rely on unsafe and contaminated water, exposing residents to serious health risks.

This situation does not reflect mere administrative inefficiency; it reflects failure to comply with judicial directions in a matter directly linked with the funda-mental right to life and human dignity.

When court-mandated public welfare projects remain confined to files, it raises serious questions about governance and accountability. The provincial government must explain why a project proposal prepared by PHED in 2018 under judicial oversight was not implemented, and why it was excluded from development priorities. Who is responsible for denying citizens their constitutional right to safe drinking water?

There is an urgent need for immediate implementation of the approved project proposal, its inclusion in the ADP 2026-27, and commencement of work without delay.

Otherwise, the affected people will be seeking enforcement of judicial directions through due constitutional proceedings.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon
Naushahro Feroze

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2026

Newspaper

