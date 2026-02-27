Massive fire hits SITE factory

KARACHI: A huge fire erupted in a factory in the SITE Industrial Area on Thursday evening, police and rescue services officials said.

They added that the blaze, which was declared a “third-degree fire”, was brought under control after hectic efforts lasting around four hours. Nobody was reported hurt.

Rescue-1122 spokesman Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that they received information about the eruption of the fire in a factory near Naurus Chowrangi in SITE at around 6:15pm. He said that in view of the intensity of the blaze, fire tenders were called in from across the metropolis.

Mr Khan added that 12 fire tenders of Rescue-1122 and the KMC Fire Brigade, along with two snorkels, engaged in efforts to douse the blaze and brought it under control by 10pm. However, cooling operations continued to prevent any flare-up.

He said the blaze had apparently broken out due to an electrical short circuit, which destroyed the factory and the materials stored inside. It was a dyeing factory and had chemicals stocked inside its premises.

Fire Brigade Chief Humayun Ahmed Khan told the media that firefighters had initially succeeded in preventing the boilers from exploding. He shared that had the boilers exploded, it could have caused widespread destruction. He added that there was no fire safety equipment installed in the factory.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the fire had erupted in the factory within the limits of the SITE-B police station. Contingents of the Keamari police, along with fire brigade and rescue staff, remained present at the scene.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Javed Alam Odho took notice of the incident and directed police officers to cordon off the area and secure the surroundings.

CM orders inquiry, audit of all industrial units

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

According to an official statement, he issued instructions for a comprehensive audit of all factories across the province. He said proper records should be maintained for the storage and use of hazardous chemicals. Strict implementation of chemical safety protocols in industrial units must be ensured, he added and warned that action would be taken against those found stocking chemicals without permission.

He further directed that fire safety arrangements and chemical storage facilities in factories be examined and that an inspection drive of all industrial units be launched.

“An audit report should be submitted to the CM Office immediately,” Mr Shah said and added that no one would be allowed to endanger the lives of citizens and workers.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Ghulam Nabi Memon was the Sindh inspector general. It is, in fact, Javed Alam Odho. The error is regretted.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2026