Doctor attempts suicide due to ‘workplace stress’

LAHORE: In yet another incident, a married lady doctor of the Lady Willingdon Hospital allegedly attempted suicide by swallowing poisonous pills at her house in a private society here, due to “workplace stress.”

She was rushed to the emergency department of the Mayo Hospital, where a team of senior doctors provided immediate treatment to her. She is said to be stable now.

Though the incident took place a few days back, it came to light when the husband of the female doctor, ‘N’, who is also in the medical profession, filed a complaint with the Punjab health secretary, seeking a probe as to why she was left so stressed that she attempted to take her own life.

The complainant alleged that his wife was under immense stress because of her senior colleagues and took sleeping pills in excessive quantity to “avoid stress”.

Following the complaint, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Ayaz Mahmood constituted a high-powered committee to conduct a probe into the issue.

Led by KEMU medicine department head Prof Mohammad Imran, the committee consists of a senior female professor, a senior doctor from anesthesia department, a psychiatrist and a forensic department professor.

An official says that doctor ‘N’ was doing specialisation in the gynecology department of the hospital.

A senior doctor of the hospital says that the doctor had dropped her last WhatsApp message on the mobile phone of a senior female colleague, bringing to her notice some issues pertaining to ‘internal politics’ in the institute and also some domestic problems she was facing, including the deteriorating health of her mother.

It is the second incident of a suicide attempt by a female doctor working in a KEMU-attached hospital during a month or so.

Earlier, in January, a female medical student had attempted suicide at the KEMU’s hostel and doctors saved her life by providing timely emergency treatment.

During the last couple of months, two students of a private medical university in Raiwind, Lahore, and another female student of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJM) jumped off the buildings of their respective universities in a bid to end their lives.

In a recent incident taking place at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a female medical student had ended her life by throwing herself from the rooftop of the hostel’s building.

KEMU VC Prof Ayaz Mahmood told Dawn the committee has been tasked with digging out facts behind the doctor’s suicide bid, including the workplace issues, if any.

The committee may complete its inquiry in a couple of days, he says, adding that the KEMU is trying its best to provide a friendly and professional environment to medics to avoid such incidents in future.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2026