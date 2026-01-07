From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Liaquat off to London

KARACHI: Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan left for London at 00.25 hours today [Jan 7] by KLM plane to “discuss the Kashmir question with the Commonwealth Prime Ministers” … . The Prime Minister announced his decision … yesterday after a two-and-a-quarter-hour conference with those members of his Cabi­net present in Karachi, following over-the-trunk consultations on Friday [Jan 5] night with those Ministers who are out of station.

The Prime Minister, in a statement … bef­ore his departure, said: “I have now received intimation from the Commonwealth Prime Ministers assembled in London that they are willing to take part in a joint discussion on Kashmir. I have accordingly decided to leave for London tonight to attend the Conference.”

Saying that he was “fully conscious that the patience of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir has been sorely tried by the intolerable delay in the holding of a free and impartial plebiscite in Kashmir”, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan declared: “I can only say that I am determined to make every endeavour to secure a just and peaceful settlement in accordance with the will of the people of Kashmir.” He added: “If the effort … proves successful, the Commonwealth will have rendered a signal service to world peace.”

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026