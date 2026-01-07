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From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Coal reserves

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KARACHI: A total reserve of 240 million tons of coal has been proved in Lakhra mine in Sind by the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation, informed sources told [news agencies] here yesterday [Jan 6]. The sources said that it was the largest deposits of coal so far proved in one place in the country. The P.M.D.C. has also started work on a new coal field discovered in Pir Jahani in the salt range of Mianwali District in the Punjab. Deposit of 53 million tons of coal has been estimated in this coal field. … Meanwhile, the P.M.D.C. has submitted a scheme to the Government and with its implementation, the production of coal in the country would be about seven lakh tons annually. The present annual production of coal is 3.5 lakh tons.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies in Beirut,] The situation in Beirut was again termed “dangerous” today [Jan 6]... . The reasons for this were seen by observers here in the continuing Falangist blockade of the refugee camp of Tel Zaatar … in a new wave of hostage taking and … fight at the “traditionally hot points”.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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